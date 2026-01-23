Racine crash, ambulance among 3 vehicles involved

article

The Brief An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a Racine crash. It happened at Douglas and High on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported, but one person went to a hospital as a precaution.



An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a Racine crash on Thursday morning, Jan. 22.

What we know:

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Police said all three vehicles were towed from the scene at Douglas and High. No injuries were reported, but one person went to a hospital as a precaution.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ambulance involved in Racine crash (Credit: Kenosha County Scanner LLC)

Photos from the crash scene showed one car with front-end damage, and the ambulance tipped onto its driver's side and resting on the hood of the other car.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the crash or whether any citations were issued.

Featured article