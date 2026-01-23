Racine crash, ambulance among 3 vehicles involved
RACINE, Wis. - An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a Racine crash on Thursday morning, Jan. 22.
What we know:
It happened around 9:40 a.m. Police said all three vehicles were towed from the scene at Douglas and High. No injuries were reported, but one person went to a hospital as a precaution.
Ambulance involved in Racine crash (Credit: Kenosha County Scanner LLC)
Photos from the crash scene showed one car with front-end damage, and the ambulance tipped onto its driver's side and resting on the hood of the other car.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led to the crash or whether any citations were issued.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Racine Police Department.