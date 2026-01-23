Expand / Collapse search

Racine crash, ambulance among 3 vehicles involved

By
Published  January 23, 2026 5:08pm CST
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ambulance involved in Racine crash (Credit: Kenosha County Scanner LLC)

The Brief

    • An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a Racine crash.
    • It happened at Douglas and High on Thursday morning.
    • No injuries were reported, but one person went to a hospital as a precaution.

RACINE, Wis. - An ambulance was one of three vehicles involved in a Racine crash on Thursday morning, Jan. 22.

What we know:

It happened around 9:40 a.m. Police said all three vehicles were towed from the scene at Douglas and High. No injuries were reported, but one person went to a hospital as a precaution.

Ambulance involved in Racine crash (Credit: Kenosha County Scanner LLC)

Photos from the crash scene showed one car with front-end damage, and the ambulance tipped onto its driver's side and resting on the hood of the other car.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the crash or whether any citations were issued. 

The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Racine Police Department. 

