Purse reported stolen from Holy Hill recovered; most contents returned

The Brief A purse accidentally left at Holy Hill’s café by Mary Grace North has been found and returned. After law enforcement reviewed social media and received public tips, the purse was discovered on a front porch with most contents—including significant cash—intact. While the outcome is considered a positive resolution, authorities are still verifying missing items and investigating the individual involved.



The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that a purse reported stolen from Holy Hill has been successfully recovered.

Purse, contents recovered

What we know:

Mary Grace North said she accidentally left her purse in the café at Holy Hill after attending church.

After the initial report, deputies pursued multiple investigative avenues, including outreach to regional law enforcement partners and a review of social media relating to Holy Hill during the Christmas holiday period.

After posting a story about the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office received several tips indicating the purse had been returned and identifying a person believed to be involved.

Further investigation led deputies to a former residence associated with the victim, where the purse was located and recovered. The purse was left on the front porch.

Preliminary checks indicate most of the contents of the purse, including a substantial amount of cash, were recovered and appear to be consistent with what was originally reported missing. Not all contents have been recovered. Final verification is ongoing, but the outcome is being considered a positive resolution.

What they're saying:

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis issued the following statement on this case:

"We are extremely grateful for the public’s willingness to share information and for the role social media played in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. Posts from the Sheriff’s Office social media page, along with coverage from local and Milwaukee news outlets, helped this information reach the right people quickly. This case is a strong reminder that social media and the news media are important public safety tools when used responsibly."

