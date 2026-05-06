Pulse Health and Wellness Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park on Aug. 29

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The Brief Milwaukee's largest free outdoor fitness and wellness returns on Aug. 29. PULSE – A Health & Wellness Fest for All will take place at Henry Maier Festival Park. The event is free.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has announced the return of PULSE – A Health & Wellness Fest for All.

Health & Wellness Fest

What we know:

This free community event heads to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature five-time American Ninja Warrior competitor Ninja Yari and Paralympic silver medalist Emily Oberst.

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Dive into the action with over 40 group classes, live cooking demonstrations, and connect with over 50 health and fitness organizations from across the country and right here in Milwaukee.

Advance registration

What you can do:

Advance registration is encouraged and available HERE.

The first 400 registered guests will score a free tote bag or a specialized cooling-mister water bottle, brought to you by Aurora Health Care (one per person, while supplies last).