The Brief The 2026 Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade & Festival took place on Saturday. The theme of this year's fiesta was "A Legacy of Honor: 250 Years of Service." Festivities included bomba, floats, dancers and more.



The 2026 Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade & Festival took place on Milwaukee's south side Sunday, June 7.

What they're saying:

An annual celebration of Puerto Rican spirit, pride and heritage, the parade brought bomba, floats, dancers and more to the mile-long route from 20th Street to 6th Street along Oklahoma Avenue.

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The theme of this year's fiesta was "A Legacy of Honor: 250 Years of Service," a celebration of Puerto Ricans' involvement in shaping U.S. history.

"I feel blessed. I feel proud and very known for my culture, and I just want the world to show it out like us," said Elizabeth Castro.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other local leaders joined the festivities.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Fiesta Puerto Rico parade

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2026 Puerto Rico Parade in Milwaukee