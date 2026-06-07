Milwaukee Fiesta Puerto Rico parade celebrates spirit, heritage
MILWAUKEE - The 2026 Fiesta Puerto Rico Parade & Festival took place on Milwaukee's south side Sunday, June 7.
What they're saying:
An annual celebration of Puerto Rican spirit, pride and heritage, the parade brought bomba, floats, dancers and more to the mile-long route from 20th Street to 6th Street along Oklahoma Avenue.
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The theme of this year's fiesta was "A Legacy of Honor: 250 Years of Service," a celebration of Puerto Ricans' involvement in shaping U.S. history.
"I feel blessed. I feel proud and very known for my culture, and I just want the world to show it out like us," said Elizabeth Castro.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other local leaders joined the festivities.
PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Fiesta Puerto Rico parade
2026 Puerto Rico Parade in Milwaukee
The Source: FOX6 News spoke to people at Sunday's event and received information from organizers.