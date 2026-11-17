The Brief Milwaukee County taxpayers are now footing part of the bill for the defense in the trial of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer, a man accused of killing three people in one night. A public defender shortage has plagued Wisconsin for years, leading to significant delays in criminal cases – and additional costs for Milwaukee County. In the Zollicoffer case, a judge said it was necessary to appoint an attorney because the trial could have otherwise been delayed for more than three months.



Milwaukee County taxpayers are now footing part of the bill for the defense of Thomas Seville Zollicoffer after his state-appointed attorney said he worked hundreds of hours without pay as a result of reaching the state's billing limit.

Zollicoffer case

The backstory:

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski appointed Zollicoffer's state-appointed attorney, Russell Jones, at the county's expense on Monday. Jones filed a motion to withdraw from the case or be paid by the county. Zollicoffer is accused of killing three people in one night in August.

Public defender shortage

Big picture view:

The decision comes as a public defender shortage has plagued the state for years, leading to significant delays in criminal cases. Typically, when no public defender is available, a judge can appoint a private attorney at the county's expense.

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In this case, Jones made the request himself. According to court filings, Jones said he has already worked 500 hours without pay after hitting the state's billing cap.

What they're saying:

Borowski said it was necessary to appoint Jones because the trial could have otherwise been delayed for more than three months.

"I'm left with no choice but to appoint at county expense," Borowski said. "The situation related to the need for attorneys, having competent attorneys, appointing attorneys by the public defender's office has been a crisis for a long period of time. It's been discussed for years. There's nothing that approaches a solution that's come from anybody."

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Cost to taxpayers

By the numbers:

Attorneys appointed by a judge in Milwaukee County make $100 per hour – the same hourly rate the state pays private defense lawyers before they hit their annual billing cap.

Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges told FOX6 Investigators the county has already spent nearly $1.5 million on court-appointed attorneys for adult criminal cases this year alone.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Nicole Herzog and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.