Protect Wisconsin turtles during nesting season, DNR offers tips
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages everyone to help turtles by slowing down on roadways, reporting crossings, and protecting nests during turtle nesting season.
Turtle nesting season
What we know:
The DNR says that as the weather warms from late May into June, female turtles emerge from rivers, lakes, and wetlands and head to their nesting sites.
Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests, often along roads and in residential yards. Drivers are asked to be mindful when driving near swamps, lakes, and rivers.
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The public can also help protect turtles by reporting sightings to the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program. Each year, the program receives between 600 and 1,000 turtle sightings from around the state.
These reports help the DNR monitor the statewide distribution of Wisconsin's turtles, identify significant turtle crossing hotspots and nesting areas and prioritize conservation efforts for all 11 species of native turtles.
What they're saying:
"When turtles are more active during nesting season, they face added risks. Some are run over by vehicles, while others face predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken illegally from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade," said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist. "Protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin turtle populations."
Turtle tips
What you can do:
Here are some ways you can help turtles from now through July:
- Protect nests: Follow instructions and a step-by-step video on how to build a nest cage that keeps predators out and allows hatchlings to exit on their own.
- Drive cautiously: Slow down, be alert and reduce distractions, especially on roads near wet areas, lakes and rivers.
- Share your sightings: Report turtle observations, road crossings and nest sites using the DNR’s Reporting Form to help it manage and protect turtles more effectively. You can also report suspicious illegal activity associated with turtles to the DNR's Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 800-847-9367.
- Keep Wildlife Wild: Help protect Wisconsin’s native turtles by keeping wild turtles in the wild and not releasing pet turtles.
DNR conservation efforts for endangered and threatened species wouldn’t be possible without support from the Endangered Resources Fund.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sent FOX6 the information.