Protect Wisconsin turtles during nesting season, DNR offers tips

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The Brief From late May through June, turtles in Wisconsin face high risks from vehicle collisions, natural predators, and illegal poaching as they travel to nesting sites. Drivers can reduce turtle mortality by slowing down near waterways, while people can help protect turtle eggs by building protective nest cages. You can help the DNR by reporting turtle sightings, identifying crossing hotspots, and reporting suspicious poaching activity.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages everyone to help turtles by slowing down on roadways, reporting crossings, and protecting nests during turtle nesting season.

Turtle nesting season

What we know:

The DNR says that as the weather warms from late May into June, female turtles emerge from rivers, lakes, and wetlands and head to their nesting sites.

Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests, often along roads and in residential yards. Drivers are asked to be mindful when driving near swamps, lakes, and rivers.

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The public can also help protect turtles by reporting sightings to the DNR's Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program. Each year, the program receives between 600 and 1,000 turtle sightings from around the state.

These reports help the DNR monitor the statewide distribution of Wisconsin's turtles, identify significant turtle crossing hotspots and nesting areas and prioritize conservation efforts for all 11 species of native turtles.

What they're saying:

"When turtles are more active during nesting season, they face added risks. Some are run over by vehicles, while others face predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken illegally from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade," said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist. "Protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin turtle populations."

Turtle tips

What you can do:

Here are some ways you can help turtles from now through July:

DNR conservation efforts for endangered and threatened species wouldn’t be possible without support from the Endangered Resources Fund.