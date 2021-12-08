Prosper cheerleader making miraculous recovery after breaking her neck in tumbling accident

A Prosper cheerleader paralyzed in a freak tumbling accident in September is showing enormous signs of improvement.

Makayla Noble suffered a serious spinal cord injury from the incident and has since returned home to continue her recovery, inspiring so many others.

Since the accident, thousands across the country have been following Makayla's journey. She’s now back home, going to physical therapy and making more improvements each day.

Just two and a half months since doctors told her she’d never walk again, Makayla is making small but mighty strides toward breathing on her own and rolling over. It’s something physical therapists told her typically takes weeks to do that she accomplished on her third try.

"I don’t like being told I can’t do something because I’m going to prove you wrong," she said. "I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it better than you think I can do it."

In September, Makayla was practicing a flip at a friend’s house when she landed on her neck.

"I knew instantly that I was paralyzed," she said. "I just kind of hit the ground, and it was just kind of a tingling sensation through my whole body. And I just couldn’t feel anything below my neck."

Makayla spent weeks in ICU before moving to in-patient physical therapy for her spinal cord injury.

The family says the outpouring of community support has helped them through some of their toughest days — from meals provided by friends to essential equipment like a wheelchair and an electric lift donated by strangers.

"Just to know we’re not in this alone. There are people praying for us and supporting us," said mom Jenn Noble.

Makayla is continuing to be an inspiration to many and is celebrating each small victory.

"It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh! You can sit up with support!’ Or like yesterday, ‘You can roll over!’ Honestly, I’m more proud of her now accomplishing those things than I was when she was a baby and accomplished them," Jenn said.

And it’s only up from here.

"There’s always going to be people that have it better than you, and there’s always going to be people that have it worse than you," Makayla said. "But you have so many things to be thankful for, and you don’t realize that until they’re taken away."

Makayla will continue with physical therapy about three times a week and hopes to eventually return to school in person next year to finish her senior year of high school before going on to college.