Proposed in New Berlin: Christian rehab facility faces some opposition

The Brief The New Berlin Common Council meets to vote on a land-merger request for a proposed $12 million, 120-bed residential recovery facility. Run by the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, the "New Journey" center would provide 24/7 supervised addiction and mental health treatment at I-43 and Moorland Road. Over 1,700 people have signed a petition against the project, citing concerns over safety, foot traffic, and property impacts.



New Berlin's Common Council is meeting on Tuesday evening, Jan. 13 to discuss bringing a rehabilitation facility to town. The project is generating pushback from some nearby homeowners.

Rehab facility faces some opposition

What we know:

The developer of the project says Tuesday night's vote is really just to combine two parcels of land for the project. But they see it as the final hurdle to make a $12 million project a reality.

Rendering of proposed New Journey Christian residential recovery program in New Berlin

Milwaukee Rescue Mission President Pay Vanderburgh said the proposed location for the group's New Journey Christian residential recovery program is perfect. It's right at I-43 and Moorland Road. Vanderburgh said it will provide easy access from Milwaukee. He noted, a quarter of all New Journey participants are already from the suburbs.

Map/location of proposed New Journey Christian residential recovery program in New Berlin

Who the project will help

What they're saying:

"I don’t know that they’re going to even notice we’re there – unless they’re looking for us," Vanderburgh said. "They are people in your family: sons, fathers, nephews, grandsons."

Vanderburgh said men come for addiction, mental health and spiritual counseling over the course of six months or more.

The 57,000 square foot building will ultimately accommodate 120 men seeking treatment. It will have roughly 35 full-time employees and there will be 24/7 supervision.

Rendering of proposed New Journey Christian residential recovery program in New Berlin

"If they are in the program, they are in the building," Vanderburgh said.

"Can they leave?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"They only way they can leave – it’s got to be a medical appointment or some legitimate reason to leave," Vanderburgh answered.

Reaction to project

What they're saying:

FOX6 News knocked on doors and spoke with a half-dozen nearby homeowners off camera. No one agreed to an interview. But online, more than 1,700 people have signed a petition to stop the project. They cite "increased foot traffic and congestion" and overall safety as concerns.

In addition to the petition, a GoFundMe was set up to help cover legal costs in their fight.

What's next:

Officials with the Rescue Mission said they have not purchased the land yet, but have an agreement in place. They are waiting for the outcome of Tuesday's vote.

Pending approval, the New Journey house is slated to open in fall 2027.

Rendering of proposed New Journey Christian residential recovery program in New Berlin