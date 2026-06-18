Proposed Midtown Center redevelopment; public meeting Thursday

The Brief Milwaukee leaders urge residents to weigh in on the vacant Walmart’s redevelopment. Proposed plans for the site include affordable housing, a library, and public space—alongside self-storage and a data center. The Walmart has stood vacant since 2016.



The public is invited to a community discussion regarding redevelopment plans for the vacant Walmart at Milwaukee’s Midtown Center. Among the current proposals under consideration is the installation of a data processing center.

Thursday's information session is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 5825 W. Hope Avenue. There will be one more session held on Saturday, June 27, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Midtown Center plan

The backstory:

The plans call for affordable housing, a library, community space, self-storage and a data center.

The plan is to transform the parking lot of the old Walmart at the Midtown Center into affordable apartments, 100 of them.

Abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee eyed for potential data center, 60th and Capitol

Then, the front of the Walmart building is planned for a public library and community space.

The company that owns the building says in order to do the housing and community spaces, they need the money from the rest of the proposal.

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That is planned for the rear of the building, where the company plans to set up self-storage, and 19,000 square feet for what it calls "data processing/computer services/computer research." The data processing center would only take up roughly 12% of the whole building.

Abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee eyed for potential data center, 60th and Capitol

That's about the size of about 1.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This Walmart has been sitting vacant since 2016. In 2022, a company called AFS Milwaukee LLC bought it.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee City Plan Commission.



