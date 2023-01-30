Properly Tied children’s lounge pants recalled over potential burn hazard

article

A brand of children’s lounge pants has been recalled over flammability concerns that could pose a burn risk for kids.

The recall, which involves Properly Tied children’s lounge pants, was announced on Jan. 26 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Officials said the pants failed to meet "federal flammability standards" related to kids’ sleepwear, posing a burn risk.

About 1,960 pants are impacted by the recall, and no injuries have been reported to date.

The Properly Tied children’s lounge pants are made of 100% cotton and were advertised as "LD Aspen Loungepant," the CPSC said. The lounge pants were available in sizes 2T through YXL and sold in the following print patterns: blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain, and forest.

"Properly Tied Pajama" and the size designation are printed on the internal waistband label of the pants, while "Properly Tied, 100% Cotton and Made in China" is printed on the side seam label.

The pants were sold between July 2020 and August 2022 for between $19 and $38, officials said.

They were sold at Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May’s, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, Hannah B's, and children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.properlytied.com.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s sleepwear and contact Properly Tied for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer to return the lounge pants for a full refund. Properly Tied is contacting all known customers, according to the recall notice.

Another collection of children’s pajamas was recalled earlier this month over similar concerns about flammability. Those pajamas were manufactured by Selfie Craft Company and are a two-piece, long-sleeve shirt and pant set that comes with several permanent fabric pens to "color in" the pajamas.

