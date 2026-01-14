Milwaukee officials launch 'Project Forward 911: AI Innovation in Action'

The Brief The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications on Wednesday announced the launch of Project Forward 911: AI Innovation in Action. This is a developing story.



The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 14 to announce the launch of Project Forward 911: AI Innovation in Action.

According to a news release, Project Forward 911 is a groundbreaking, AI-assisted quality assurance and training program designed to transform how our 911 center supports and empowers our call takers. Operations

A news release says the launch of Project Forward 911 represents the next major step in bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology into Milwaukee’s 911 operations to enhance performance, accelerate training, and strengthen community trust.

