Milwaukee officials launch 'Project Forward 911: AI Innovation in Action'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Emergency Communications held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 14 to announce the launch of Project Forward 911: AI Innovation in Action.
According to a news release, Project Forward 911 is a groundbreaking, AI-assisted quality assurance and training program designed to transform how our 911 center supports and empowers our call takers. Operations
A news release says the launch of Project Forward 911 represents the next major step in bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology into Milwaukee’s 911 operations to enhance performance, accelerate training, and strengthen community trust.
The Source: This post was produced by FOX6 News.