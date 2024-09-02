Presidential campaigns criss-crossing WI; what do voters think?

You'll decide who our next president will be in about nine weeks.

But until then, both campaigns are criss-crossing Wisconsin with rallies and events, including a stop in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 2, by VP candidate Tim Walz.

And the question is: do all these visits mean anything to voters?

Chatting with people on the lakefront

On a busy lakefront holiday, most voters FOX6 spoke with said they had no idea Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz was in Milwaukee this afternoon, or that former President Trump would make two stops later in the week.

And yet, they don't seem to mind.

A Monday afternoon on Milwaukee's lakefront reveals little enthusiasm for the next nine weeks of the campaign season, and all the rallies, press conferences, and events that come with it.

"I guess I hope it helps other people decide what they plan to do, but for me, I'm already decided, so it makes no difference to me," said Victoria Grorich from Pewaukee.

Hours earlier, Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz headlined Laborfest in an effort to rally union voters.

Yet, just up the shoreline, some voters had no idea he was in Milwaukee.

"Honestly, my attention level is like a 50/50. Some rallies I actually pay attention to, some I don't, but that's just based on what they're talking about that day," said Jonathan Pinacho from Pewaukee.

He says the repeated appearances don't carry any weight in his eyes.

"I'm pretty sure some people actually care about it, and that's fine. But in my opinion, I really don't see the importance of it. I mean, I'm pretty much decided on who's gonna win, in my opinion, so..." added Pinacho.

Voters see value for those who are undecided.

"I guess it would be nice to see people speak in person just so you can hear them for yourself," said Adrianna Carter from Milwaukee.

But at this point, there isn't much research on whether these rallies and events make a difference in results, either.

"I think a lot of people already know who they're going to vote for. It's just a matter of whether or not they actually go in and vote," said Daniel Carter from Milwaukee.

Both parties vow they will not get complacent in the lead-up to election day.

Wisconsin's Democratic Delegates told FOX6 last month at the DNC that they learned their lesson from 2016, when Hillary Clinton did not visit Wisconsin before election day and lost to Trump.