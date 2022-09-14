President Joe Biden touring Detroit Auto Show Wednesday

Among the people who plan to be in attendance for the Detroit Auto Show is President Joe Biden, who plans to visit the city Wednesday.

Biden has been venturing beyond Washington D.C. in recent months, making stops in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts over the past month. Detroit will be one of several stops he's made to Michigan since becoming president.

In addition to Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will also be in attendance at the auto show.

The political star power making their way to Michigan is part of a larger effort by the administration to highlight the country's push toward electric vehicles. Biden, a self-described "car guy" made beefing up American auto manufacturing into the electric vehicle industry a big part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Selling it to the populace will be Biden's next goal as the midterm election season kicks into gear.

