President Biden visits Philadelphia to speak at AFL-CIO National Convention

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Joe Biden
PHILADELPHIA - Keep an eye out for the Presidential Motorcade - President Biden is making his way to the "City of Brotherly Love" Tuesday morning.

Biden is set to be the keynote speaker at the 29th American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations National Convention, which runs through Wednesday.

The president will address members of the largest federation of unions in the country from inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. He is expected to show his support for organized labor.

His visit comes amid mounting issues for the U.S. economy, as inflation hits a four-decade high of 8.6 percent.

Air Force One arrived at Philadelphia International Airport just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers can expect delays and increased traffic near the Convention Center during the president's visit.

