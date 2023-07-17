Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $900M jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Powerball's highly-anticipated $900 million jackpot have been drawn.

Powerball.net released the winning numbers, which were of the following:

5, 8, 9, 17, 41 PB: 21 Power Play: 4X

As of Monday, 8:15 p.m., no jackpot winner has been identified.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 900 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

