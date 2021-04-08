Facebook, Instagram outages reported by thousands of users

article

No, it's not just you.

FOX 11 viewers, as well as the station's digital staff, are reporting problems logging into Facebook and Instagram Thursday afternoon.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outage reports, more than 131,000 Facebook users reported an outage on the popular social media site around 2:30 p.m. For Instagram, nearly 90,000 users say they had problems logging in around 2:30 p.m., Downdetector reports.

FOX 11 reached out to Facebook for more information. So far, the social media giant has not announced if it is experiencing an outage of any form.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.