Port Washington mayor recall falls short after data center dispute

article

The Brief The Port Washington City Clerk says a mayoral recall petition submitted Monday is several hundred signatures short of the required total. The recall effort was tied to controversy over a proposed data center and fallout from a contentious council meeting. Great Lakes Neighbors United says it is thankful for community turnout despite falling short of triggering an election.



A recall effort targeting Mayor Ted Neitzke has fallen short of the number of signatures required to trigger an election, according to the city clerk.

What we know:

In a statement released on Monday, Feb. 16, the city said the clerk received a mayoral recall petition from a Port Washington resident on the statutory deadline. However, the city’s initial review indicates the petition is "several hundred signatures short" of the number required to initiate a recall election.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The clerk must still formally review the petition and determine its sufficiency under Wisconsin statutes.

The backstory:

The Neitzke recall effort stemmed from controversy surrounding a proposed $15 million data center project in Port Washington.

Organizers first filed paperwork with the city in December. Tensions escalated during a Common Council meeting that resulted in arrests and sparked backlash from some residents, as previously reported by FOX6 News.

What they're saying:

Organizers with Great Lakes Neighbors United had previously said they collected roughly 1,200 signatures in support of recalling the mayor.

On Monday, the group acknowledged the petition did not meet the required threshold but said they were grateful for the level of community participation. The group also noted "This isn't over" and "It is just the beginning."

Related article