Port Washington data centers; referendum targets future developments

The Brief Port Washington voters will decide whether to require approval for future TIF districts over $10 million. The referendum follows controversy over a proposed $15 billion Vantage data center campus. A lawsuit from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce challenges the referendum.



A fight over data centers in Port Washington is now headed to voters.

What we know:

A referendum on the Tuesday, April 7 ballot would require voter approval for certain future development incentives, following controversy over a proposed $15 billion data center campus.

The debate centers on a project by Vantage Data Centers. The Port Washington Common Council approved tax incremental financing, or TIF, to support public improvements tied to the development.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities says TIF allows municipalities to pay for improvements upfront using future tax revenue generated by the project.

Some residents said they were frustrated by the approval process and pushed for the referendum using state law that allows local voters to propose ordinance changes.

Unlike some states, Wisconsin voters cannot propose statewide referendums on their own. However, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities says voters can bring forward referendums at the city or village level.

What they're saying:

"The feeling is that, you know, especially with the Vantage data center project, that there just wasn't enough public input on it. And we want projects like that, if they happen in the future, to be given a voice by the people, not saying that they can't happen, but if they're going to happen, they'll end up being a lot stronger projects if the people in the city believe it's the right direction to take," said Michael Beaster with Great Lakes Neighbors United.

If approved, the referendum would not affect the current data center project. Instead, it would require voter approval for future TIF districts exceeding $10 million.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Opponents say the measure could slow development.

"It will definitely slow development," said Erin Hickey, Lakeshore Realtors Association. "Developers will be shy, I think, to put in all the time, effort and energy required to put together a decent plan for any sort of development."

Dig deeper:

If Port Washington voters approve the referendum Tuesday, it would apply only to future tax incremental districts, not the current data center campus.

Even if it passes, the fight may not be over; the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce has filed a lawsuit challenging the referendum.

Related article