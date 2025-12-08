Port Washington data center; concerns over arrests at city meeting

The Brief Three women were taken into custody and cited last week (Dec. 3) during a Port Washington Common Council meeting regarding a data center. Community members attended a subsequent police and fire commission meeting to demand accountability. The city maintains that meeting disruptions are not permitted.



Outrage over arrests. People are upset after a Port Washington meeting ended with three women in custody.

Now, they're taking those concerns to the police and fire commission.

A handful of people spoke to the Police and Fire Commission on Monday night (Dec. 8), upset at the arrests.

They are now calling for accountability.

Arrests at Port Washington Common Council meeting

Arrests at common council meeting

The backstory:

A controversial data center in Port Washington has brought out passions for months, but no one expected any of this.

As a speaker ended her public comment at last week's common council meeting, she took her seat and started chanting "recall."

Related article

Officers asked her to leave, but she didn't.

Video shows the police chief and other officers removing her from her seat.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A statement from the Port Washington Police Department says officers tried escorting her out, when she went limp, saying she engaged in "passive resistance" before she was cuffed.

Woman arrested at Port Washington Common Council meeting

Two other women were also taken into custody.

The incident has sparked outrage.

Concerns brought to PFC meeting

What we know:

On Monday night, people brought their concerns to the city's police and fire commission.

"I never thought something like that would happen here in Port Washington," said Mike Beaster. "I was shocked by what happened, but I hope we can heal from it."

Mike Beaster is a member of the Great Lakes Neighbors United Group, the same as one of the women arrested.

Beaster is one of a handful of people—sharing comments with the PFC.

Port Washington PFC meeting

"How can we trust PD to protect the community and enforce the law if they can act with impunity?" asked Robert Parker.

The speakers are calling for accountability.

"Made me sick. I'm the only one who doesn't support the data center and this was a blatant misuse of power," said Amanda Farmer.

On Monday, the PFC and chief did not address the incident.

Those opposed to the data center say they'll continue to voice opposition, despite what happened.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The police chief told FOX6 he did not want to comment and was sticking to the department's statement.

The three women were issued municipal citations and no injuries were reported.

The city says it makes it clear at the beginning of meetings that disruptions will not be permitted.