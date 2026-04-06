Port Milwaukee welcomes first vessel of 2026 international season
MILWAUKEE - Port Milwaukee welcomed the Marshall Islands-flagged Federal Nagara as the first vessel of the 2026 international season on Friday, April 3.
2026 international shipping season
What we know:
A news release from Port Milwaukee says the Federal Nagara arrived at the Logistec terminal to unload specialty steel products following its transit through the St. Lawrence Seaway from Spain and Belgium, where it was loaded.
Federal Nagara arrived in Port Milwaukee on April 3, 2026, to kick off the international shipping season.
Port Milwaukee’s international season corresponds with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The St. Lawrence Seaway locks opened for the season on March 22, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
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After unloading in Milwaukee, the vessel sailed for Thunder Bay, Ontario. Port Milwaukee had 60 international vessel visits last year, carrying over 570,000 metric tons of cargo.
Track ships yourself
What you can do:
The public can stay up-to-date on vessel arrivals and departures throughout the 2026 season by using Port Milwaukee’s virtual vessel tracker.
Federal Nagara arrived in Port Milwaukee on April 3, 2026, to kick off the international shipping season.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Port Milwaukee.