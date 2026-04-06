Port Milwaukee welcomes first vessel of 2026 international season

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The Brief Port Milwaukee officially kicked off its 2026 international season on April 3 with the arrival of the Federal Nagara , a vessel flagged in the Marshall Islands. Coming from Spain and Belgium via the St. Lawrence Seaway, the ship docked at the Logistec terminal to unload specialty steel products before heading to Ontario. The port’s season began shortly after the Seaway locks reopened on March 22 to connect the Great Lakes to the Atlantic.



Port Milwaukee welcomed the Marshall Islands-flagged Federal Nagara as the first vessel of the 2026 international season on Friday, April 3.

2026 international shipping season

What we know:

A news release from Port Milwaukee says the Federal Nagara arrived at the Logistec terminal to unload specialty steel products following its transit through the St. Lawrence Seaway from Spain and Belgium, where it was loaded.

Federal Nagara arrived in Port Milwaukee on April 3, 2026, to kick off the international shipping season.

Port Milwaukee’s international season corresponds with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The St. Lawrence Seaway locks opened for the season on March 22, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

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After unloading in Milwaukee, the vessel sailed for Thunder Bay, Ontario. Port Milwaukee had 60 international vessel visits last year, carrying over 570,000 metric tons of cargo.

Track ships yourself

What you can do:

The public can stay up-to-date on vessel arrivals and departures throughout the 2026 season by using Port Milwaukee’s virtual vessel tracker.

Federal Nagara arrived in Port Milwaukee on April 3, 2026, to kick off the international shipping season.