Popular pet food products recalled in Dec. 2020 being blamed for deaths of 70 dogs, sickening dozens others
LOS ANGELES - Veterinarians in Los Angeles are sounding the alarm after a popular pet food product is being blamed for the deaths of at least 70 dogs and sickening dozens of others.
According to Airvet, the deaths of 70 dogs and more than 80 other dogs being sick prompted the FDA to recall some of the pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods. According to the FDA, multiple samples of pet foods from Midwestern Pet Foods contain dangerous levels of aflatoxin.
According to Airvet, symptoms of aflatoxin pointing include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, sluggishness, loss of appetite or jaundice.
Below is a list of products being recalled:
- Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk
- Pro Pac Performance Puppy
- Splash Fat Cat 32%
- Nunn Better Maintenance
- Sportstrail 50
- Sportmix Original Cat 15
- Sportmix Original Cat 31
- Sportmix Maintenance 44
- Sportmix Maintenance 50
- Sportmix High Protein 50
- Sportmix Energy Plus 44
- Sportmix Energy Plus 50
- Sportmix Stamina 44
- Sportmix Stamina 50
- Sportmix Bite Size 40
- Sportmix Bite Size 44
- Sportmix High Energy 44
- Sportmix High Energy 50
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5
- Sportmix Premium Puppy 33
Pet owners are being asked to throw out the products and to sanitize any bowls or storage units that contained the products.
