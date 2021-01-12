Popular pet food products recalled in Dec. 2020 being blamed for deaths of 70 dogs, sickening dozens others

article

Veterinarians in Los Angeles are sounding the alarm after a popular pet food product is being blamed for the deaths of at least 70 dogs and sickening dozens of others.

According to Airvet, the deaths of 70 dogs and more than 80 other dogs being sick prompted the FDA to recall some of the pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods. According to the FDA, multiple samples of pet foods from Midwestern Pet Foods contain dangerous levels of aflatoxin.

According to Airvet, symptoms of aflatoxin pointing include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, sluggishness, loss of appetite or jaundice.

Below is a list of products being recalled:

Pro Pac Adult Mini Chunk

Pro Pac Performance Puppy

Splash Fat Cat 32%

Nunn Better Maintenance

Sportstrail 50

Sportmix Original Cat 15

Sportmix Original Cat 31

Sportmix Maintenance 44

Sportmix Maintenance 50

Sportmix High Protein 50

Sportmix Energy Plus 44

Sportmix Energy Plus 50

Sportmix Stamina 44

Sportmix Stamina 50

Sportmix Bite Size 40

Sportmix Bite Size 44

Sportmix High Energy 44

Sportmix High Energy 50

Sportmix Premium Puppy 16.5

Sportmix Premium Puppy 33

Pet owners are being asked to throw out the products and to sanitize any bowls or storage units that contained the products.

