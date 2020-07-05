Police seek vehicle, occupants after man injured in shooting near 48th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Sunday, July 5 released images in an effort to locate a vehicle and identify its occupants -- wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon near 48th Street and Burleigh Street.



Police said a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded around noon. The shooter(s) then fled in an orange Chevy HHR -- headed west on Burleigh.



Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.