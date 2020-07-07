Police seek man in retail theft at Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Police are asking for assistance identifying and locating a nan involved in a retail theft at Woodman's in Menomonee Falls.



Police said he's between the ages of 16-25, approximately 5’8”-6' tall and weighs 150-180 pounds.



According to police, he's believed to have attended Vincent High School, with a possible name of “Jeffrey Jackson,” who resides in the City of Milwaukee.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.