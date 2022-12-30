Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL

article

Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30.

According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department was in the middle of a vehicle pursuit. The driver is identified as a 32-year-old man from Zion.

Pleasant Prairie police said the Zion man is wanted for felony stalking, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.

Police said the pursuit entered Lake County, and deputies assisted with blocking roadways to prevent cross-traffic from being struck while Pleasant Prairie police pursued the driver. After a while, the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth road.

Officials said that the driver fled on foot after crashing the car. Canines and drones were used to establish a large perimeter around the man, but the search was abandoned after nearly three hours.

Police suspect the driver likely was able to call for a ride quickly after crashing his car.