Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 1 after being stabbed at the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Three people were taken into custody.

According to police, two groups of individuals got into a physical fight inside the theater over disruptions during the movie "Black Adam."

As a result of the fight, a 19-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds to his back and one to his neck. He was taken to the hospital by the Oak Creek Fire Department and is currently in stable condition.

Stabbing at South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek

A 29-year-old sustained facial injuries resulting from the physical altercation. This individual declined medical care.

South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek

An Oak Creek officer did deploy a taser on the scene.