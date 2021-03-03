Expand / Collapse search

Police: Milwaukee man, woman wounded in shooting near 24th and Lloyd

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 3 near 24th and Lloyd. It happened around 1 a.m. 

Police say unknown suspects fired multiple shots subsequently striking the victims that were outside a residence. A 21-year man from Milwaukee and a 22-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Health Department, Children’s Wisconsin, Medical College to announce vaccine partnership

Mayor Barrett to announce a partnership with the City of Milwaukee Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and childcare providers.

27-year-old man accused of stealing gun of Milwaukee police officer
slideshow

27-year-old man accused of stealing gun of Milwaukee police officer

A man is accused of stealing a gun from a Milwaukee police officer. The accused, Demari Straham, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations on Monday, March 8
slideshow

Madison hospitals ease visitor limitations on Monday, March 8

Madison’s three main hospitals are easing limitations on visitors.