Police: Milwaukee man, woman wounded in shooting near 24th and Lloyd

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, March 3 near 24th and Lloyd. It happened around 1 a.m.

Police say unknown suspects fired multiple shots subsequently striking the victims that were outside a residence. A 21-year man from Milwaukee and a 22-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.