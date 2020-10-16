Police: Milwaukee man walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Oct. 16 near 34th and Walnut. It happened around 5:50 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.