Police: Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded during argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at approximately 2:53 a.m. near 33rd and Villard. 

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

