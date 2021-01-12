Police: Milwaukee man shot, seriously wounded during argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at approximately 2:53 a.m. near 33rd and Villard.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting is the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.