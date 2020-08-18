Police: Man walked into hospital with gunshot wound; struck at 48th and Clarke

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Aug. 17 near 48th and Clarke. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.