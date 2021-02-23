Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, wounded near 26th and Concordia in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Feb. 22 near 26th and Concordia. It happened around 11:40 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and hand and was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still on scene investigating and continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

