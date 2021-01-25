Police: Man in critical condition after apartment fire in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an apartment fire that happened on Sunday, Jan. 24 near 84th and Ruby. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex fell asleep while smoking, causing the fire and displacement of several residents.

The resident who fell asleep is a 61-year-old Milwaukee man and was initially located pulseless and non-breathing. The lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel were able to bring a pulse back and the man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition.