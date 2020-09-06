Police investigate triple shooting near 17th and Locust

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left three people injured near N. 17th Street and W. Locust Street around 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 6.

The victims, a 32-year-old male, a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman all from Milwaukee, sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a dispute between individuals at the location.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD is seeking unknown suspects.

Please call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.