Police investigate quadruple shooting near Midtown Center, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE -- Police say they are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place near Midtown Center at 58th Street and W. Hope Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, July 5.









A 23-year old man suffered a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.









Two 21-year-old men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old woman suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. All are recovering at the hospital.



No arrests have been made, according to police.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).