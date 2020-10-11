Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate fatal shooting near 29th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead near N. 29th Street and W. Lisbon Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing as Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

