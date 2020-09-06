Police investigate double shooting near Fiserv Forum, 1 seriously injured

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man seriously injured near Old World Third Street and W. Juneau Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot wound and is being treated at the hospital. A 31-year-old Greenfield woman sustained a minor gunshot wound and is also being treated at a hospital. Both are expected to survive, according to police.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and so far, no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.