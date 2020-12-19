Police investigate double shooting near 92nd and Beloit

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near S. 92nd Street and W. Beloit Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument inside a bar.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

