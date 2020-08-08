Police investigate armed carjacking near 60th and Mitchell, 2 suspects arrested

Police are investigating an armed carjacking near S. 60th Street and W. Mitchell Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 8.

A West Allis police officer was flagged down by a man saying he was confronted in the alley by two men. One man allegedly pointed a gun at him, while the other man stole his vehicle. The two fled in separate vehicles.

The suspect vehicle and the victim’s vehicle were spotted in the area and traffic stops were attempted on them. The suspect vehicle immediately pulled over and a 28-year-old male from Milwaukee was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

The suspect who stole the victim’s vehicle fled into the City of Milwaukee where the vehicle was abandoned near S. 31st and W. Burnham Street.

Police say the suspect fled on foot from the vehicle and jumped over a fence leading to a serious injury to his leg. As the suspect continued to attempt to flee on foot he fired a shot, however, no citizens or officers were injured. No police officers returned fire either, according to police.

The male was taken into custody a short distance away and a firearm was recovered on scene. The 25-year-old male from Milwaukee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.