Police investigate 2 separate shootings; 2 hurt, 1 seriously

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, Sept. 25 in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. near N. 47th Street and W. Center Street. A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near S. 19th Street and Congo Avenue on the city's south side.

The victim, a 37-year-old man from Milwaukee, was seriously injured. He walked into a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to both shootings are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.