Police, fire personnel can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 18

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Jan. 11 that Police and Fire personnel will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Jan. 18 -- and that begins the first step into phase 1B for Wisconsin.

A news release from the DHS says Wisconsin has been vaccinating the 1A population since Dec. 14, 2020, which includes frontline health care workers and residents of long term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. There are 1,098 entities fully registered and ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin.

Local health departments will be leading the coordination for the vaccination of police and fire personnel, as well as Emergency Medical Services and unaffiliated health care providers in their jurisdictions.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a statement"

"Our goal is to get vaccine to everyone in Wisconsin who wants it as quickly and safely as possible. Our systems are up and running, now we need more vaccine to get through as many Wisconsinites who want to protect themselves against COVID-19 as possible. We urge everyone to continue wearing masks, washing hands, and socially distancing as we continue to vaccinate more Wisconsinites."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

There are an estimated 550,000 Wisconsinites who qualify under Phase 1A and as of Jan. 10, we have administered 151,502 vaccine doses. Wisconsin’s 1A population is proportionally very large in comparison to other states.