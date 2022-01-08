Police find live deer in trunk during traffic stop in Pennsylvania

Police in Pennsylvania found something unexpected inside a vehicle during a traffic stop this week.

Officers pulled over a driver on Jan. 6 in Newberry Township, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia, who was suspected of driving under the influence.

As officers were speaking with the driver and a passenger, they noticed a live animal in the back of the car.

The two told police they had hit the deer and put the animal in the hatchback area, not realizing it was still alive.

After driving for a short time, they realized the deer was still alive but continued to drive with the animal still in the back of the car.

The officer had the passenger, a 21-year-old man from York Haven, release the deer from the vehicle.

The man can be seen on police dashcam video walking around to the back of the car and opening the trunk. He reaches inside and pulls out the deer, carrying it to the other side of the road before letting it go.

The 19-year-old female driver was taken into custody as part of the DUI investigation.

This story was reported from Detroit.