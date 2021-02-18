Police chief says 2 Dallas PD officers shot while responding to call

Two Dallas Police Department officers are recovering after being shot Thursday morning.

The two officers were shot around 11 a.m. while responding to a call about a domestic violence shooting at a home on Bonita Avenue, near the Central Expressway and Henderson Avenue.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia the officers were immediately met with gunfire when they arrived at the home. They were hit in the lower extremeties.

"The officers were struck, went down. As other officers arrived they were extracted from the scene and transported here to Baylor. They’ve suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover," he said.

The shooter remains at-large and a SWAT unit is now at the scene, along with other officers. People are asked to stay away from the area as police work to secure the scene.

"We believe that we may have the suspect still in the area and so it’s an active investigation," Chief Garcia said.

This comes just days after Dallas PD Officer Mitchell Penton was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. He was blocking a crash scene when the driver slammed into the scene.

Chief Garcia thanked Dallas Fire-Rescue for providing cover so that other officers could safely help the wounded officers.

"And again just continue to pray for our officers that are wounded and for the men and women of this police department who continue to show up every day regardless of the threats that they may encounter," he said.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.