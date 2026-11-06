Police chase in Milwaukee; fleeing driver hit tree, vehicle caught fire

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The Brief Two teens were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.



Two teens were taken to the hospital on Friday morning, Nov. 6, following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa police say.

Police chase & crash

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According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at approximately 2:10 a.m., law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of 60th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The operator of the vehicle refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

The chase came to an end when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree near 61st and Melvina, catching fire shortly after. Four suspects fled the scene on foot.

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Two suspects were caught after short foot chases, but two others were not located.

The two individuals taken into custody, identified as a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.