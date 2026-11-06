Police chase in Milwaukee; fleeing driver hit tree, vehicle caught fire
MILWAUKEE - Two teens were taken to the hospital on Friday morning, Nov. 6, following a police chase and crash in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa police say.
Police chase & crash
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According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at approximately 2:10 a.m., law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of 60th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The operator of the vehicle refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.
The chase came to an end when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree near 61st and Melvina, catching fire shortly after. Four suspects fled the scene on foot.
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Two suspects were caught after short foot chases, but two others were not located.
The two individuals taken into custody, identified as a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.