Police: Argument leads to gunfire near 31st and Galena, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 31st and Galena on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4 -- leaving a 48-year-old Milwaukee man wounded.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Officials say the suspect was involved in an argument with the victim -- and fired shots striking the victim.

The 48-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips APP.