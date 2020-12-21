Police: 64-year-old man shot, wounded near 24th and Brown

Milwaukee police say a 64-year-old man was shot and wounded near 24th and Brown Street on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 20.

The shooting incident happened around 3:15 p.m., officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.