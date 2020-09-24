Police: 53-year-old man shot near 26th and Nash

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 26th Street and W. Nash Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The victim, a 53-year-old male from Milwaukee, was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.