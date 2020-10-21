Police: 49-year-old man shot, wounded while driving in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the area of 76th and Fond du Lac around 10:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot while driving his vehicle during circumstances that are still under investigation. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.