Police: 30-year-old man stabbed in downtown Milwaukee

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is hospitalized after being stabbed near Milwaukee and Wells in the downtown area on Saturday evening, Oct. 17.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.