Police: 26-year-old man in critical condition after shooting near 12th and North

MILWAUKEE -- Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot near N. 12th Street and W. North Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Monday, July 6.



The victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



Police continue to seek unknown suspects.



No other details are being released at this time.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.