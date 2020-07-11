Police: 21-year-old woman shot at party near 7th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE -- Police say shots were fired at a party near S. 7th Street and W. Rogers Street around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.



A 21-year-old woman was subsequently struck by gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital.



Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.