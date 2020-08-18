Police: 21-year-old man shot, wounded near 6th and Meinecke in Milwaukee

A 21-year-old man was shot and wounded near 6th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Aug. 18.

Police say the shooting incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.